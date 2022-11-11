Apparently the time has come to say goodbye to Meredith Grey, the doctor who has conquered international television for almost 20 years. “Grey’s Anatomy” Season 19 Part 2 marked its premiere date and a preview anticipates the farewell that will be given to the character of Ellen Pompeo after his departure for Boston.

As it was announced some time ago, the actress did sign to be part of the new chapters, only that she conditioned her participation and claimed that she had more projects to carry out.

Throughout season 19 of “Grey’s,” Meredith has struggled to help her daughter Zola (Aniela Gumbs) with her panic attacks. During a trip to Massachusetts, the young woman asked her mother if she could attend a school for gifted children in Boston. While the decision was coming, Meredith received a job offer from Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), who moved to Boston. With doubts about whether to accept the opportunity or not, she was offered to study the cure for Alzheimer’s, a disease with which he saw his mother with. Finally, and thanks to the trailer, we know that she agreed to travel with her daughter.

Trailer for “Grey’s Anatomy” 19×07

What will Ellen Pompeo do after walking away from “Grey’s Anatomy”?

Months ago, Ellen Pompeo signed on to star in and produce a limited series for Hulu. With this commitment, the actress decided to renew with “Greys”, but with the condition of reducing her participation in season 19 to only eight episodes.

“Grey’s Anatomy” is a series starring Ellen Pompeo. Photo: ABC

Release date of “Grey’s anatomy 19”, chapter 7