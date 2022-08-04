Ellen Pompeo is expected to have a reduced role in the next season of Grey’s Anatomy. According to Variety, the actress, who since 2005 has played Meredith Gray in the medical drama created by Shonda Rhimes, will only be present in 8 episodes but will continue to narrate each episode, in addition to covering the role of executive producer. The reason? Ellen Pompeo will be part of a new project: she will devote herself to the filming of Orphan, a Hulu miniseries in which she will be the protagonist.

The news has disappointed the fans of the series of which Ellen Pompeo is the protagonist. The actress, best known for her role in Grey’s Anatomy, has been one of the highest paid actresses in the world since 2017 thanks to Meredith’s cooperation.

The Hulu series marks one of the few roles Pompeo has taken on outside of Grey’s since the show debuted.