For 18 seasons and counting, Grey’s Anatomy has been one of the most successful medical dramas of all time on international television. The story, created by Shonda Rhimes, arrived in 2005 on ABC and, over the years, has seen its success grow.

With its increasingly interesting chapters, Grey’s anatomy, season 18, announced its premiere in Peru and the rest of Latin America. Sony will again present the story of Meredith Gray and company.

When does Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere?

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 will be available from January 25, 2022.

Where to watch season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy will continue its story starring Ellen Pompeo. Photo: ABC

The series with the iconic Ellen Pompeo can be seen through Sony Channel, a service available in the different cable packages in the Latin market.

Premiere schedules of new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy

Check the following list of schedules for the various countries in the region:

Peru 8.00 pm

Mexico 8.00 pm

Colombia 9.00 pm

Ecuador 9.00 pm

Argentina 10.00 pm

Chile 11.00 pm

What will we see in season 18 of Grey’s anatomy?

The new chapters arrive with great expectation, as they will feature Kate Walsh, an actress who will return to life as Addison Montgomery at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital. Thats not all. Kate Burton will return as Ellis Gray, Meredith’s mother; Briget Rega will do the same as Dr. Megan Hunt. As if this were not enough, a new character arrives in the series: Alan Hamilton, played by Peter Gallagher.

Grey’s Anatomy 18 Official Trailer