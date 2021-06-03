After several episodes full of surprises and drama, season 17 of Grey’s anatomy is close to reaching its end. The series starring Meredith gray will show its latest chapter on the ABC channel (United States).

While waiting, we mention all the details to see the 17th installment of the successful series of doctors.

When will Grey’s anatomy 17×17, the final, be released?

Grey’s anatomy season 17 episode 17 is named Someone saved my life tonight and is scheduled to premiere this Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 9.00 pm in United States.

Where to watch Grey’s anatomy, season 17?

The series will be available through the ABC television network for the public of USA. In the case of Peru and some Latin American countries, the program will arrive on Sony with a slight delay due to the fact that chapter 15 will be broadcast starting at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time).

What will we see in season 17 of Grey’s anatomy?

The program will show cases about the COVID-19 pandemic and it will reflect the care that doctors have had in real life so as not to infect their relatives.

In addition, Krista Vernoff, showrunner of the program, assured that the romance between the medical staff will not be left aside, so fans can expect to see more about the relationship of the protagonists.

Through Instagram, the official account published a video with the actors gathered waiting for the long-awaited episode. Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd were among those who shared their excitement with fans.

Grey’s anatomy 17×17 – trailer

What will happen in Grey’s anatomy 17 chapter 17?

In the latest episode of Grey’s anatomy It will be seen on Maggie and Winston’s wedding day. Meanwhile, Meredith takes over a new role at the hospital, and Jo makes a life-changing decision.

Grey’s anatomy characters and actors

Ellen pompeo – Meredith Gray

Chandra Wilson – Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. – Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd – Owen Hunt

Jesse Williams – Jackson Avery

Caterina Scorsone – Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson.

Grey’s anatomy – official synopsis

The Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital is the setting where the lives of five young people unfold who, after graduating in Medicine, begin a tough period of trials. The series has been defined as a mix of ER and Sex in New York, due to its interest in love affairs and medical cases.