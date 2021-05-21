After more than a decade at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, the Dr. Jackson Avery said goodbye to Grey’s anatomy.

Jesse Williams, actor who plays the doctor, announced that his last appearance in the drama would be in the episode titled Tradition, which aired last Thursday, May 20.

Jackson’s last appearance in Grey’s anatomy 17

The chapter began with Jackson entering the hospital for the last time, with his resignation letter in hand and saying goodbye to several of his companions.

The first to whom he said goodbye was a surprised Miranda bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.). As you hand over your papers, they both do not hesitate to tell him that they are proud of him.

The doctor also says goodbye to Jo (Camilla Luddington). She tells him, “Thank you for being a good friend, especially when I needed it. You know what I mean. I appreciate that you tell me in person and not through a letter ”.

Eventually, Jackson meets Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo). He tells her about his plans with April and Harriet. As they chat in the hospital bed, Mer confesses that she beat the original cast members’ bet. So I won. I am the last survivor of the original residence class. They have all left or died, ”he joked.

After a heartfelt conversation, Jackson decides not to join in the great applause from Meredit, where many staff members and friends await the team member saying goodbye to Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Before Jackson leaves for Boston, he meets Tom Koracick (Greg Germann). The doctor tells his partner about all the patients he lost during the pandemic, adding that he owes it to the victims to enact a change in society; to this Avery responds to him to meet him during his trip.

The Grey’s anatomy episode 17×15 closes with Jackson in front of the hospital and remembering his time there. With flashbacks of the character, where we see part of his wedding and special moments, the doctor moves away from the series.