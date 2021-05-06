Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy continues to surprise fans, who had to say goodbye a few weeks ago to Andrew DeLuca, character played by Giacomo Gianniotti.

After the doctor’s departure, viewers began to debate what other surprises there would be in the drama. The arrival of another ancient character was confirmed.

April Kepner and her return to Grey’s anatomy

On March 13, People magazine mentioned that Sarah Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner, would make a guest appearance. The actress shared the date of her return to the series on her Instagram account. “We have a date! I will return to Grey’s on Thursday, May 6 at 9.00 pm on ABC “, he expressed.

Sarah Drew’s message prior to her return to the series

Shortly after the premiere of Grey’s anatomy season 17 episode 14, the interpreter shared a photo with the actor Jesse williams, who gives life to his ex-partner in the fiction Jackson Avery, along with a message in which he anticipated his return to the drama.

“You are ready for tomorrow? April is back at @greysabc this Thursday at 9.00 pm I’ll be tweeting live with all of you. Also, @ijessewilliams and I will be live on Instagram on Friday at 12:00 pm We will be chatting and answering your questions via #askjapril. Tweet with me on Thursday by tagging me and using #japril, ”he posted.

April Kepner on Grey’s Anatomy

The actress returns to the hit series after her departure in season 14 (2018). April kepner He first joined the Gray Sloan team as a trauma surgery resident in 2009. The character has a daughter with Dr. Jackson Avery, played by Jesse Williams.