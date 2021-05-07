Grey’s Anatomy is one of the longest-running series on television. All kinds of characters and various heroes passed through the corridors of the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, leaving their mark for posterity. Now it’s the turn of Jackson Avery, the beloved doctor played by Jesse williams from the sixth season of the show.

After 12 years giving life to the character, the actor decided not to renew his contract that just ended in season 17. Through a statement to Deadline, he thanked everyone who believed in him and accompanied him in this unforgettable stage of his career.

“I will always be grateful for the limitless opportunities provided to me by Shonda, the network, the studio, the co-stars, our amazing team, Krista, Ellen and Debbie. As an actor, director and person, I have been very lucky to learn so much from so many and I am grateful to our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation in our shared worlds. “

“The experience and resilience born from creating nearly 300 hours of world-leading television is a gift I will always carry. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and of moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends, ”the actor concluded.

This is how the fourteenth episode, titled Look up child, prepares us for the last goodbye to Jackson Avery. In order not to disappoint the fans, the writers thought of the best ending for the character in fiction, so they decided to bring Sarah Drew as April Kepner. Now we can only wait for the fifteenth chapter to turn the page.

The farewell words of the show’s producer

“Jesse Williams is an extraordinary artist and activist. Seeing its evolution in the last 11 years, both on screen and off, has been a real gift. Jesse brings so much heart, so much attention and so much intelligence to his work. We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery, played to perfection for so many years, “shared Krista Vernoff.