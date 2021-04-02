With chapters full of familiar faces, Grey’s anatomy season 17 not only brought back Lexie gray, but also a character very close to her and Meredith.

The trailer for episode 10 of the series showed us the return of Lexie (Chyler Leigh), the new guest who joined the doctor on the beach, but did not show the return of another former cast member, which surprised fans in the broadcast of last Thursday, April 1.

Spoiler Warning

In episode 10 of season 17 of Grey’s anatomy, we see Lexie chatting with Meredith on the beach, when suddenly a man appears before the two of them. Both are surprised and Mer yells Mark Sloan’s name.

Among the things they talk about, the doctor tells her that “it is still too early for her”, to which Meredith replies “that she doesn’t know how to get back”.

“I do not know how to do it. I keep seeing Derek and he doesn’t tell me how to come back nor does he approach me to touch him, ”says Ellen Pompeo’s character. After this brief encounter, Lexie and Mark they walk away from her and start playing together on the beach.

Let us remember that both characters left fiction after their respective deaths.

Returns to Grey’s anatomy season 17

With Dane and Leigh appearing on the series again, Grey’s anatomy has so far featured four iconic doctors from its history. To the aforementioned are added: Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), who has been a recurrent in the dream sequences and George O’Malley (TR Knight).

At the moment, it remains to be seen the return of Sarah Drew, April Kepner’s character, who also confirmed her appearance in the medical drama. More than one fan wants to see his meeting with Dr. Jackson Avery.