After several weeks off the air, Grey’s anatomy season 17 part 2 arrived on television. What the fans did not expect was the news that the series had saved: the death of one of the Gray Sloan Memorial doctors.

With Meredith Gray still unconscious from COVID-19, fiction once again used the doctor’s dreams to present the last goodbye between her and her partner.

Spoiler Warning

In episode 7 of Grey’s Anatomy season 17, we saw not only the crossover it had with Station 19, but also how firefighters react with surprise and rage when they see the police ignore the arrest of a human trafficking ring.

Given this, Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) Y Carina (Stefania Spampinato)Determined to catch the culprits, they track down a trafficker close to this group, they catch him, but the doctor is stabbed by one of his accomplices. Carina finds Andrew bleeding, and calls for help while telling him to stay alive. The doctor is transported to Gray Sloan in a state of care. Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Schmitt (Jake Borelli) are surprised to discover that their new patient is their partner.

Elsewhere in the hospital, Helm (Jaicy Elliot) tells Richard (James Pickens Jr.) about DeLuca’s condition. With an unconscious Meredith close to them, the series takes us through her dreams, specifically to the beach where she has been meeting Derek Shepherd and George O’malley.

The scene gives us to understand that the death of Andrew DeLuca is near, even the same character asks Gray if this has already happened, but she only smiles. “I will miss you. If I come back and you don’t, I won’t forget you ”, says the doctor. After saying goodbye, the doctor sees in the distance that a woman calls him, it is his mother. He runs to her and they leave together.

Back in the operating room, and despite the fact that Andrew had come out of danger, his condition changes and he becomes code blue. Owen and Teddy try to save him, but it was impossible. Andrew DeLuca dies.

How to watch Grey’s anatomy season 17?

In the case of Peru and some Latin American countries, the program will arrive on Sony with a slight delay, since chapter 5 will air on Tuesday, March 16, starting at 8:00 pm (Peruvian time).