With episodes full of familiar faces, Grey’s Anatomy season 17 brings back one of the most fan-requested characters.

The trailer for episode 10 of the series shows the return of Lexie Gray (Chyler Leigh), the new guest who will join Meredith on the beach, a scenario that acts like a limbo while still in a coma after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Grey’s anatomy season 17 episode 10

How did Lexie Gray die on Grey’s anatomy?

For seven years, Lexie Gray was played by Chyler Leigh and, during his time in the medical drama, his story involved a romantic relationship with Mark sloan, character that Eric Dane gave life. The pair ended when the two were killed in a plane crash at the end of Season 8.

What happened to Chyler Leigh after leaving Grey’s anatomy?

After moving away from the series, the actress was in a chapter of Private Practice, but her fame increased when she achieved a leading role in Taxi Brooklyn, where Caitlyn Sullivan played. In 2013, she was in the movie Window Wonderland, a production in which she played Sloan Van Doren.

One of his most popular characters is Alex Danvers in the series Supergirl, where she has the role of the adoptive sister of Kara Danvers (Supergirl). Along with his work on television, he began a career in music.

Release date of Grey’s Anatomy 17×10

Episode 10 of season 17 of Grey’s anatomy is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 9:00 pm in the United States.