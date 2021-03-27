After several weeks off the air, Grey’s anatomy season 17 part 2 returned to television on the last March 11. What the fans did not expect was the news that the series had saved: death Andrew DeLuca.

With Meredith Gray still unconscious from COVID-19, fiction once again used the doctor’s dreams to present the last goodbye between her and her partner.

Following the events of Chapter 7, Entertaiment Weekly revealed a deleted scene about DeLuca’s death, which exposes a doctor’s reaction to his partner’s departure.

In the video, Catherine (Debbie Allen) can be seen telling him what happened to Tom koracick, who is devastated by what happened. “Everything possible was done to save him, but he did not resist,” he said.

Tom finds out about Andrew DeLuca’s death. Photo: ABC

Surprised by the news, Tom sits up in bed, puts his hands to his face and asks what happened. “Andrew was killedI’m not sure if you knew him. He was treated for a stab wound, it was thought that he would survive, but he did not, ”Catherine explained.

For episode 8 of Grey’s anatomy season 17, Koracick can be seen attending the tribute that the doctors of the Gray Sloan performed in memory of Andrew.

Who spoke about this moment was the showrunner of the series, Krista Vernoff, who admitted that the group of writers was sorry and sad after elaborating the death of the character.

“I could say so many things, but all that comes to mind is thank you. Thanks to all the fans who loved DeLuca as much as I did. Telling his story was and will be one of the great moments of my life, “he said.