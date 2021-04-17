Season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy continues to surprise fans, who had to say goodbye a few weeks ago to Andrew DeLuca, character played by Giacomo Gianniotti.

After the doctor’s departure, viewers began to debate what other surprises there would be in the drama. The arrival of another ancient character was confirmed.

April Kepner’s return date to Grey’s anatomy

On March 13, People magazine mentioned that Sarah Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner For nearly a decade on Grey’s Anatomy, he would make a guest appearance in the medical drama.

His return to the series is the latest of several cameos by former stars of the show including Patrick Dempsey and TR Knight.

After the announcement, the interpreter shared the date of her return to the series on her Instagram account. “We have a date! I will return to Grey’s on Thursday, May 6 at 9.00 pm on ABC “, he expressed.

Sarah Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner, will have an appearance in the drama. Photo: @ thesarahdrew / Instagram.

The actress returns to the hit drama after her departure in season 14 (2018). April kepner He first joined the Gray Sloan team as a trauma surgery resident in 2009. The character has a daughter with Dr. Jackson Avery, played by Jesse Williams.

After his commented exit from the show, Drew said that reappearing at Grey’s would be “complicated,” but that he would “never close the door on the show.”

“I love everyone in front of and behind the show. I have an incredible space in my heart for everyone there, ”he detailed to Entertainment Tonight in October 2018 of a potential return to fiction.