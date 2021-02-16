Grey’s anatomy has all fans on alarm now that the COVID-19 pandemic has also reached fiction. The new landscape has not only presented several surprising cases, but has also put the entire Gray-Sloan Memorial medical staff in jeopardy, including Owen hunt.

The doctor surprised viewers from his first appearance in season five by performing a tracheostomy on a man with a pen. The truth is that he was a surgeon in the United States Army and his courage was enough to win the hearts of the fans.

Like other characters on the show, the Army veteran has been through many ups and downs in his personal and professional life. This was compounded by her unstable personality and post-traumatic stress disorder, which she has struggled to overcome on a daily basis. Now the virus threatens to put an end to his life.

Screenrant reported that this tragic event is more than a possibility following the strange conversation between Owen Hunt and his partner in the season 17 premiere. In the talk, the doctor admitted that working on the front lines of the pandemic made him reconsider his will. and their future together. He even mentioned his concern about what would happen to his children if he died.

After this, Teddy Altman told her that she “was not okay with him dying” and then had to go back to work. Owen replied, “Let’s talk later then.” A few words full of fear in a tension-laden environment for fans concerned that the series will make this omen come true as it did before.

In season 5, Meredith began to dream of Derek’s death and her nightmare came true in season 11. Also, Arizona mentioned her fear of flying, which was justified when the plane she was traveling on crashed in season 8 .