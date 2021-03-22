Grey’s Anatomy season 17 returned to ABC with a shocking episode, in which viewers saw the death of a new doctor: Andrew DeLuca.

After the doctor’s departure, fans began to debate what other surprises there would be in the drama. The arrival of Sarah Drew, who played Dr. April Kepner, was confirmed.

The return of April Kepner

To celebrate her return to fiction, the actress shared a photo from the set of Grey’s anatomy with her ex-husband in fiction Jesse williams. In a few hours, the image went viral among fans of the story.

Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams reunite at Grey’s anatomy 17 Photo: @ thesarahdrew / Instagram

The interpreter returns to the hit medical drama after her departure in season 14 (2018). April kepner He first joined the Gray Sloan team as a trauma surgery resident in 2009. The character has a daughter with Dr. Jackson Avery, played by Williams.

After his commented exit from the show, Drew said that reappearing at Grey’s would be “complicated” but that he would “never close the door on the show.” “I love everyone in front of and behind the show. I have an incredible space in my heart for everyone there, ”he detailed to Entertainment Tonight in October 2018 of a potential return to fiction.

Kepner’s return to the Gray Sloan Memorial adds to the number of surprise appearances by former cast members. Patrick Dempsey surprised fans when he introduced himself at the start of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 as Derek Shepherd. Chapters later, TR Knight reprized his role as George O’Malley to the excitement of the viewers.