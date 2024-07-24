The actress Grettell Valdez and her son Santino suffered an accident in Tokyo, Japan, She made it known through Instagram. Fortunately, they are fine and it was nothing dangerous, but it happened while they were driving in a taxi on the road when the unexpected occurred.

Grettel Valdez She says that she and her son Santino, whom she had in her relationship with Patricio Borghetti, were travelling in a taxi, when he hit a rock and the gas tank broke. The authorities immediately arrived and helped them.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

“Our taxi driver hit a rock, the gas tank broke, the gas was spilling, it started to smell, we ran away in terror, the heat was infernal, it could explode. So here we are, the police arrived, you don’t know how scared we were,” says Grettell Valdez. On Instagram.

Grettel Valdez and her son are on vacation in Japan. Photo from Instagram

In the images that he publishes Grettel Valdez We see how officers assist her, her son and the taxi driver: “how distressing. Poor man, he is also very scared,” says the actress who we currently see in the soap opera ‘La historia de Juana’, broadcast on Channel 2 Las Estrellas.

“The police came to rescue us, I am soaked with sweat, we were scared, here we are, in the patrol car… They don’t know how scared we were, luckily they already rescued us,” she adds. Grettell Valdezwho celebrates that nothing serious happened and everything was just a scare on the road.

Grettel Valdez and her son Santino have been enjoying a vacation in Japan for several days now and on their social networks they share some photographs of the places they have visited.

Grettell Valdez is originally from Santiago de Querétaro, Querétaro, Mexico, and began her artistic career in the late 90s by participating in soap operas such as ‘Sin ti’ and ‘Infierno en el paraíso’, then in a leading role in others such as ‘Ángel rebelde’, ‘Rebelde’ and ‘Heridas de amor’.