Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday. On video, Whitmer’s statements. PHOTO: AP | VIDEO: REUTERS

The storm and the calm. The divisive rhetoric of a president impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress versus the reassurance of a governor who during her time in the state Senate worked with Republicans to improve the lives of her citizens. Donald Trump was answered by Gretchen Whitmer, 48, Governor of the State of Michigan, who declared that Americans are capable of great achievements when they work together.

Whitmer dismantled some of the bounties Trump boasted about. “It doesn’t matter what the president says about the stock market,” said the governor with absolute control of the scene. “What matters are the millions of people who struggle to get ahead or don’t have enough money at the end of the month after paying off their college loans or their medicines.”

The Democratic Party’s choice for the governor of this Midwestern state to respond to Trump is no accident. Trump won Michigan in 2016 by less than 11,000 votes, winning the support of the lowest-income workers on the pay scale. Michigan had not voted for a Republican Party chairman since 1988. In this new election cycle, Democrats aim to make up lost ground.

With her name sounding like a potential candidate for the vice presidency of the Democratic Party, Whitmer assured that the working class of the country suffers. “Across the country, salaries have stagnated while managers’ salaries have skyrocketed,” accused the governor.

Whitmer also explained that his intention was to focus on young people, on the millions of them who, like his daughter, will vote next November for the next tenant in the White House. If the president neglected to refer to the impeachment from which in all probability he will be exonerated this Wednesday, the governor declared that “nobody” is above the law. “The time has come to take action,” Whitmer said. “The young generations count on us for it.” “The truth matters,” said the governor, “the facts matter.” For Whitmer, the key is to work for something, not against it. “Insulting people on Twitter does not help,” said the Democrat in reference to the tweet verbiage suffered by the president, Donald Trump.

For the second year in a row, the Democratic Party has chosen a figure from outside the Washington circle to reply to the president’s State of the Union address. Whitmer has uncovered the problems gripping the country through his personal history. The governor has made a simile by which it has been defined as “generation sandwich”, One who lives trapped between the care of children and that of parents. It was then that she declared having lived through “an incredibly difficult moment” that shaped her like nothing had ever done before. For a time in her life, she had to take care of her newborn daughter while taking care of her mother who was ill with cancer and fighting. against your health insurance for failing to undertake chemotherapy treatment.

A recalcitrant advocate for women’s rights and the MeToo, Whitmer publicly revealed (during a 2013 legislative debate about health insurance coverage for abortions) that she was raped during her college days.

The conviction with which she presented her ideas on Tuesday night and the serenity with which she addressed the members of the House confirm what the national Democratic leaders think of her: that she is an eloquent, intelligent and strong woman. As a culmination, Whitmer left a tip for citizens: “Remember. Listen to what people have to say, but above all watch what they do ”.