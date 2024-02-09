Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Press Split

Reports of verbal and physical hatred of Jews are increasing from Berlin. Clear line between university management and politics? None. Commentary by Georg Anastasiadis.

Berlin – Lahav Shapira, a Jewish student at the Free University, is brutally beaten to the ground by a fellow student. The 23-year-old perpetrator, a German of Arab origin, kicks him in the face and the victim is now seriously injured in the clinic. But the university management sees itself unable to punish the anti-Semitic attack with exmatriculation – the Berlin university law does not provide for such disciplinary measures.

Shortly afterwards: Berlin again, Humboldt University. A judge on Israel's Supreme Court is scheduled to take part in a panel debate. As she tries to speak, pro-Palestinian activists cut her off. They shout until the organizers cancel the event.

Berlin universities as a melting pot of anti-Semitic groups

Berlin's universities have become toxic places for Jews. Here, even more than anywhere else, the hatred of Jews in migrant milieus is combined with the historical forgetfulness of a left-wing radical Antifa, which sees a post-colonial regime at work in Israel that cements white supremacy.

Berlin's universities have become toxic places for Jews, comments Georg Anastasiadis. © Imago/Serieslicht/Schlaf/fn

We know this crude anti-Semitism, it has been surging ever since Hamas-Massacre on October 7th from many statements by the so-called climate-Icon Greta Thunberg and her Fridays for Future movement, and he is in no way inferior to the antipathy of some right-wingers towards Israel and its citizens.

Berlin's universities as lawless spaces? The fight against anti-Semitism cannot be just lip service

The lack of compassion among left-wing activists for the victim Shapira is one thing. But even more scandalous was the lax reaction of the university and, above all, of the SPD science senator Czyborra. They initially rejected the perpetrator's exmatriculation and preferred to rattle off politicians' empty words. Before the higher education law is tightened, the “current resources” must be exhausted.

Nothing is the same as before – a foreign policy review View photo series

The only question is which one. Does Ms. Czyborra want to declare Berlin's universities to be lawless spaces with reference to the intellectual freedom that prevails there? Then Jewish students would be strongly advised to move to countries for which the fight against anti-Semitism is more than just lip service.

George Anastasiadis