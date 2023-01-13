Greta Thunberg went to Lutzerath today, on the third day of police operations to clear the town in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia occupied by climate protesters. The Swedish activist came to show her solidarity with the occupants of Lutzerath, who are protesting plans to raze the settlement as part of the expansion of the area’s lignite deposit. Thunberg had herself photographed with them, after visiting the crater of the open-cast lignite mine, holding up a sign that read ‘leave it underground’.

The young activist then harshly criticized the police intervention, speaking of “outrageous… police violence”. “It is shocking – he declared – to see what is happening. We want to show what people’s power is like, what democracy is like. When governments and corporations act in this way, destroying the environment, putting so many people at risk , people come forward.”

The Administrative Court of Aachen has given the green light to the demonstration scheduled for tomorrow in Lutzerath. The police had asked for a number of safeguards and changes to get the demonstration on site, including a change in the time of the demonstration, and a ban on demonstrators driving ten tractors to the site. The Court banned tractors but allowed the demonstration to be organized according to the planned schedule. Further appeals are possible.