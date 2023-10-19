Guardian: Greta Thunberg went out to another protest two days after her arrest

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg takes part in another rally two days after her arrest. The protest is taking place in the London business district of Canary Wharf, writes The Guardian.

Vigilantes gathered outside the European headquarters of JP Morgan bank and chanted: “Save the climate, eat the rich man” and “The climate crisis is a class war.” They also hand out £10 notes to passing clerks. The banknotes issued by the “bank of climate chaos” bear the inscription: “I undertake to pay the bearer the amount of damage incurred upon demand.” The police have already started making arrests.

The action is carried out by the British environmental organization Fossil Free. Conservationists believe JP Morgan has become the largest single funder of fossil fuels since the Paris climate agreement was signed. Over the past seven years, he has invested $434 million in the industry. From these revenues, the banking conglomerate makes tens of billions of dollars in profit annually. Environmentalists are demanding that the banking giant compensate for the damage that the fuel industry has caused to humanity.

A bank spokesman told reporters that financing the energy sector helps accelerate the economy’s transition to low-carbon and renewable energy sources. JP Morgan aims to increase its funding for environmental initiatives to $1 billion by 2030.

On October 17, London police detained Thunberg near the InterContinental Hotel. Together with other activists, she tried to block the entrance to the world forum of oil workers, in which representatives of JP Morgan also took part. The protest near the hotel continues.