From: Christoph Gschossmann

Greta Thunberg has reason to laugh: the nature conservation law is coming. In Strasbourg, in addition to her demo, she also attracted attention with a gesture.

Strasbourg – Greta Thunberg laughingly shows the middle finger: The Swedish climate activist attracted attention with this gesture during a visit to the European Parliament in Strasbourg in France. The 20-year-old sat in the audience during the vote on Wednesday (July 12, 2023) in Parliament. Thunberg had demonstrated in front of Parliament the day before for the far-reaching nature conservation law, which was adopted with a narrow majority. Her two raised fingers together with her delighted facial expression can therefore be interpreted as a “winner” gesture, because the politicians voted exactly as she probably hoped.

Nature Conservation Law in the EU: Narrow majority in Parliament

The heart of the “Green Deal” was accepted with 336 yes and 300 no votes. A triumph for the Greens and Thunberg, but a bankruptcy for the conservative EPP (European People’s Party) around Franktionschef Manfred Weber (CSU).

According to the plans of the EU Commission, the project should include so-called restoration measures for at least 20 percent of the land and sea areas of the EU by 2030. Specifically, it is about the reforestation of forests, the greening of cities and the renaturation of moors that have been drained. “This is a huge success for nature – and for all of us,” said Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens). This clears the way for negotiations with the EU member states and the EU Commission to initiate an “ambitious law to restore nature throughout Europe”.

“Our message to politicians is to choose nature and people over profit and greed,” Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told the European Parliament. © Philipp von Ditfurth/dpa

Thunberg: “Politicians should choose nature and people instead of profit and greed”

“Our message to politicians is to choose nature and people instead of profit and greed,” Thunberg told the European Parliament on Tuesday. The Swede and other activists were supported by several MPs, for example from the Greens, Social Democrats and Left. Five years ago, Thunberg got the globally active movement Fridays for Future rolling with her “school strike for the climate”.

The Christian Democrats in particular had stormed against the project. The right-wing ID parliamentary group, which includes the AfD, other conservatives and some liberals had spoken out against the law before the vote. Parliament has also weakened the Commission’s proposal in several places: for example, there are no longer any plans to renaturalize moors that have been drained, and controversial conditions for farmers have also been removed.

