Swedish activist Greta Thunberg at the protest in London for which she began to be tried | Photo: EFE/Guillermo Garrido

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court this Wednesday (15) to plead not guilty in the case over a demonstration that took place in the capital of England in October. At the time, the 20-year-old Swede and other environmentalists interrupted a conference organized by the London fuel industry with posters emblazoned with phrases such as “make polluters pay”.

Greta arrived at court smiling and only confirmed her name and declared herself innocent, a gesture repeated by four other defendants summoned. The trial will resume in February 2024, expected to last two days. In total, 26 protesters were detained at the protest. They are released for disturbing public order.

The protest took place again the following day, coordinated by Greenpeace and Fossil Free London. In addition to having a larger number of people, the second demonstration had new participation by the Swedish environmentalist, who had been released from detention the previous day under judicial supervision.

The British government is at war with environmental troublemakers, tightening legislation to contain demonstrations like the one in which Greta participated. To achieve its energy independence, the United Kingdom granted a large number of licenses for gas and oil exploration in its territory, which outraged movements that claim to defend the environment.