Environmental activist Greta Thunberg pleaded “not guilty” before a British court on Wednesday of a public disorder offense for his participation in a protest held last month against the fossil fuel industry.

(Also read: Coffee is challenging tea to win over the British soul: which will triumph?).

As the magistrate ordered today, Thunberg’s trial will take place on February 1, 2024 at the City of London Magistrates’ Court and is expected to last two days.

Thunberg, 20, appeared today along with four other activists from the organization Fossil Free London before Westminster Magistrates’ Courtin the center of the capital, where he confirmed his identity although not his address in Sweden, which was not read out for fear of the threats he claims to have received.

Greta Thunberg, detained in Germany.

The Swedish activist, who until then will remain unconditionally released along with the other activistsdid not make any statements to the numerous media gathered at the entrance of the buildingflanked by around thirty activists from environmental groups such as Stop Oil, Greenpeace and Fossil Free London.

Among large banners with messages such as “Oil money out” and “Make the polluters pay”, one of the activists waiting at the entrance to the courtpart of the organization Fossil Free London that responded to Josie’s name, told EFE that it “trusts” that “the climate emergency will prevail.”

(Keep reading: Plane that flew without glass in the windows: what the authorities and the manufacturer said).

“In reality, the people who are the real criminals are those in power, who are consciously pushing those of us who resist more and more towards climate collapse,” he added.

Thunberg is one of the 26 people charged for her involvement in the protest event held on October 17.organized by the organization Fossil Free London.

Protests in which the young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg participated.

This event was held outside a hotel near the central Hyde Park park.in which CEOs of energy companies met on the occasion of the Energy Intelligence Forum.

Thunberg was charged with “failing to comply with a condition imposed under section 14 of the Public Order Act.”

(We recommend: French Bulldog dogs: why are they so delicate during their upbringing? We tell you).

More than a hundred activists gathered for Fossil Free London attended that event, next to a hotel where the heads of several energy companies, including Aramco, BP and Cepsaheld the Energy Intelligence Forum in its rooms.

EFE