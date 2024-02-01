Trial will last 2 days; case refers to a protest held in October, when she was arrested

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg appeared this Thursday (Feb 1, 2024) at Westminster Magistrates Court, in London (United Kingdom). She pleaded not guilty to the charge of disturbing public order after participating in a demonstration in October 2023 against hydrocarbon companies gathered in the city. The information is from Reuters.

The trial must last at least 2 days. Greta and the other 4 defendants could be ordered to pay a maximum fine of £2,500 each (around R$15,700 at the current rate).

The activist was arrested on October 17 for disobeying a police order that prevented the street in front of the place where the event was taking place from being blocked. Energy Intelligence Forum. Leaders from large oil and gas companies participated in the event.

Police ordered the protest to be moved to a designated area near the conference.

The prosecutor on the case, Luke Staton, said the order was given lawfully as officers believed the protest “could result in serious disruption to community life”.

Greta was told she needed to leave or she would be arrested. According to the prosecutor, the activist responded that she would not leave the place “and for that, she was arrested”. She was released the same day.