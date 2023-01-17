Greta Thunberg, a 20-year-old Swedish climate activist, was arrested in Germany for protesting with other demonstrators against the expansion of a coal mine in the village of Lützerath. The plan is for the village to be demolished for access to lignite (mineral with carbon) by the Garzweiler mine, owned by the European energy multinational RWE.

The activist is not expected to go to prison, however, having only been coercively removed and temporarily placed on a bus for identification. In the images, she does not appear to have been handcuffed. According to a police spokesman, she broke through a barrier along with others and ended up on the edge of a “steep and extremely dangerous” ravine.

Protesters argue that burning coal leads to unacceptable levels of atmospheric carbon emissions and violates the Paris Agreement, which hopes to limit the increase in global average temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. Greta arrived at the site on Friday (13), according to a tweet in which she appears with a sign with the message “let [o carvão] in floor”. At the site, she said that “as long as carbon is in the earth, the fight is not over”.

Throughout the month riot police removed demonstrators from the site. About 1,000 police officers were employed in the operation. Images of Greta being carried by the police circulated on the networks. There are activists who have been in the village for two years. Most of the buildings in the village have already fallen down and been replaced by excavation machinery.

RWE and the Green Party of Germany deny that this expansion will substantially increase emissions. The country went through an energy crisis because it depended, before, on Russian natural gas, which was completely replaced by gas from other countries, and because most of its nuclear power plants were deactivated. The young activist herself has expressed a change of heart about nuclear power plants, after a widespread campaign in favor of nuclear energy by more experienced activists like Michael Shellenberger.

Lignite or lignite, a yellow to dark brown rock, constitutes about half of the world’s coal reserves. It is the first stage of geological formation of coal by the compaction of organic matter and is considered a poor source of carbon compared to other sources such as bituminous coal. Generally, it is not worth transporting the mineral over long distances, which is why RWE did not explore other deposits in the country.