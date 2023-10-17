Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, 20, was detained this Tuesday (17) by police while participating in a protest in London against energy and fossil fuel companies, according to the organizers of the demonstration.

The organization Fossil Free Londonwho called for the protest in Park Lane, next to Hyde Park, denounced the arrest on her account on the social network X, (formerly Twitter): “Greta Thunberg has just been arrested”.

To the Spanish agency EFEthe Metropolitan Police did not confirm the arrest of the Swedish activist, however, images published on several social networks show how the agents take Greta to the back of a police vehicle.

The young woman participated early in a demonstration against the operations of energy companies that defend fossil fuels.

More than 100 activists gathered by Fossil Free London participated in the event.

In statements to the press, the activist called for the “eradication” of the economic benefits generated by fossil fuel industries, at the same time as she denounced how “people around the world are dying and suffering from the consequences of the crisis caused by these industries”.

“For decades it has been clear that this industry is very aware of the consequences of its business models and yet it does nothing,” said Greta.

According to the agency EFEofficers from the London Metropolitan Police (Met) carried out several arrests of activists taking part in the protest.

This is the third time in a few months that the young woman has been detained by authorities. Other episodes occurred in July and September this year.

One of the arrests caused his conviction before a Swedish court.

She has already been sentenced to pay a fine of 1,500 Swedish krona (equivalent to R$1,145 at current rates) for not leaving the site of a demonstration, organized by the environmental NGO Ta Tillbaka Framtidenwhich took place in the port of Malmö, located in his home country, in June. (With EFE agency)