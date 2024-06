Swedish Greta Thunberg faces a series of lawsuits over climate activism | Photo: EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was detained again this Tuesday (25), after participating in a demonstration that was preceded by a speech by the Swedish woman, the Finnish news agency reported. STT.

Between one thousand and two thousand people participated in the march, according to police reports to which the agency had access.

After the demonstration ended, hundreds of people were still gathered, despite authorities ordering them to leave, according to police sources.

“The activists did not obey the order to leave and the police started making arrests,” Helsinki police chief Heikki Porola explained to STT.

On the occasion of the call, Thunberg took the floor to “alert” about the climate crisis in a speech in front of the Finnish Parliament. In her speech, the Swedish activist, among other things, lamented that the “message” of climate activism does not receive enough attention.

“No matter how loud we scream, they don’t hear us,” said the young woman.

The demonstration in Helsinki was organized by Elokapina, the Finnish branch of the climate activism organization Extinction Rebellion. (With EFE Agency)