Environmental activist Greta Thunberg participated in at least two protests after her conviction in Swedish court, one shortly after leaving the Court | Photo: EFE/JJ Guillén

A few months after being sentenced by a Swedish court, 20-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg was again accused this Friday (15) of disobeying orders from police authorities during a protest, which took place at the end of July.

She has already been sentenced to pay a fine of 1,500 Swedish krona (equivalent to R$1,145 at current exchange rates) for not leaving the site of a demonstration, organized by the environmental NGO Ta Tillbaka Framtiden, which took place in the port of Malmö, located in her country. Christmas in June.

At the time, protesters gathered to criticize the use of fossil fuels and disrupted traffic at the oil terminal. She confirmed to the court that she defied police orders on the grounds that it was a cause of a “climate emergency”.

According to the agency AFPthe new trial was scheduled to take place on September 27th, but the date may change.

The Swedish Public Prosecutor’s Office, in its request for a new sentence, told the court that “this is a case of resistance to authority”.