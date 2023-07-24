Home page politics

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg awaits a court hearing. Thunberg had to answer to a court after a protest in the southern Swedish city of Malmo. © Pavel Golovkin/AP/dpa

With the blockade action, oil tankers should be prevented from leaving the port. Greta Thunberg took an active part in the protest. However, she denies that it was a crime.

Malmo – Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been fined for not following police instructions at a protest in her home country. As the Swedish news agency TT reported on Monday from the courtroom in Malmö, she was sentenced to 30 daily rates of 50 Swedish crowns (equivalent to around 4.30 euros) for resisting state authority. She also has to pay 1,000 kronor (about 86.50 euros) to a fund to support victims of violence.

In June, Thunberg from Stockholm took part in a climate protest lasting several days in the oil port of Malmö, in which, among other things, tankers with oil were prevented from leaving the port. She had reported on the protest herself on social networks and included a picture of herself in front of a truck, holding a sign that read “Jag blockerar tankbilar” (I’m blocking tankers). In addition to Thunberg, several other activists were also charged, who also refused to clear the street despite repeated requests from police officers to do so.

At the hearing at Malmö District Court on Monday, the 20-year-old admitted to taking part in the protest and ignoring police orders. However, she denied that it was a criminal offense. The climate crisis is an emergency that she has responded to, she said, according to TT. However, the court refused to accept this argument. According to the report, a number of Thunberg supporters had gathered in front of the courthouse. dpa