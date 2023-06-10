Home page World

After 251 weeks, Greta Thunberg announced on Twitter that she would take to the streets for the last time instead of sitting in class. What’s next for “Fridays For Future”?

Stockholm – It has now been half a decade since climate activist Greta Thunberg initiated her first school strike. In August 2018, the then 15-year-old Swede took her seat in front of the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm, armed with her sign that read “Skolstrejk för klimatet” (School strike for the climate). Their goal: to raise awareness of climate change. And it still is.

“Fridays For Future” activists also active in Germany – in the future probably without Thunberg as a figurehead

This protest action became more and more popular over time. Students from all over the world joined her. This is how the climate strike movement “Fridays For Future” (in German: “Fridays for the Future”) was formed. Since then, Greta Thunberg has become a figurehead of the youth movement that challenges politics and society.

Since then, the “Fridays For Future” activists have also become increasingly well-known in Germany. In an interview with the TV station Phoenix, the prominent climate protection activist Luisa Neubauer criticizes the climate policy of the federal government – she is particularly dissatisfied with Olaf Scholz.

“Today, after 251 weeks of strikes,” Thunberg said on her Twitter account that it will be her “last school strike.” Since the now 20-year-old is finishing school, there will be no more protest actions instead of classes. But the end of school does not mean the end of their protests: “The fight has only just begun,” writes Thunberg.

Last “Climate Friday” for Greta Thunberg after five years: the student takes a sober look at the situation

The global climate movement “Fridays For Future” has achieved a lot since it was founded. She has contributed to the fact that the climate crisis receives more attention worldwide and that awareness of it is raised. As a result, representatives of the climate strike movement were able to hold talks with key political decision-makers and increasingly publicize their issues on TV talk shows. Through social media, they have also contributed to ensuring that climate problems are not forgotten. Yet, from the protesters’ perspective, not enough is being done.

In her most recent tweet, Thunberg reflects on the past few years and draws up a disappointing balance sheet. She never expected her little school strike five years ago to have any impact, let alone start a global movement. “In 2019, millions of students around the world protested for the climate and took to the streets in over 180 countries. When the pandemic hit, we were forced to find new forms of protest. Little by little we went back onto the streets. We are still here and we have no intention of retiring. Although much has changed since our beginnings, there is still a long way to go.”

End of “Friday For Future” for founder Greta Thunberg? “I will continue to protest”

Despite graduating from high school, Greta Thunberg has no plans to stop protesting. On the contrary. “We are still moving in the wrong direction where those in power are allowed to make sacrifices. In the name of greed, profit and economic growth, people and the planet are being marginalized and compromised. They continue to destabilize the biosphere and our life support systems. We are rapidly approaching potential non-linear ecological and climate tipping points that are beyond our control. And in many parts of the world we are even accelerating this process.”

In addition to the criticism, she encourages current and future graduates in her tweet: “We who can express ourselves have an obligation to do so. In order to change everything, we need each individual. I will continue to protest on Fridays,” she writes, even though strictly speaking it’s no longer a “school strike.” “We simply have no choice but to do everything in our power.”

Last “Climate Friday” for student Greta Thunberg, but she remains committed behind the scenes

With her unwavering demeanor and clear criticism, Greta Thunberg polarized from the start. The reactions of Twitter users to her tweet are divided into two camps: some thank her for her tireless commitment, while others express criticism.

According to the German press agency (dpa) the Swedish climate activist plans to work more behind the scenes for climate protection in the future. “The people who are most affected by the climate crisis should be better heard,” quotes the magazine Brigitte Be Green the Swede. It’s “time to pass the mic on,” Thunberg told the magazine.

Heat, drought and extreme weather are becoming more frequent around the world. Experts speak of climate change as the “greatest challenge facing mankind”. It is believed that the Arctic could be ice-free in ten years. Habitats for many species are also being lost as a result of climate change. Meanwhile, 2024 could become the hottest year in world history. (Vivian Werg)

