“Today I graduate, which means that I will no longer be able to participate in school climate strikes“. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg announced it on Twitter, who every Friday, for the past five years, has taken part in the demonstrations that have given life to a real international movement for the climate.

The activist, however, assured that will continue to protest on Friday “even if – he pointed out – technically it won’t be a question of a school strike”. Thunberg insisted that “the fight has only just begun” and that, when he went on strike in 2018, she “never imagined it would lead to anything”. “After going on strike every day for three weeks, we were a small group of kids. We decided to keep doing it every Friday and we did. This is how ‘Fridays For Future’ was formed. Suddenly, it became a global movement that it grew every day,” explained the young woman. “With the pandemic we have had to resort to other forms of protest” and although Friday protests have since returned to the streets, she Thunberg stressed that “there is still a lot to do” for the climate.

“We are still going in the wrong direction, allowing those in power to sacrifice marginalized people and the planet in the name of greed, profit and economic growth”, warned the activist, reiterating that “we are rapidly approaching possible ecological and climatic tipping points, which are beyond our control”.