Greta Thunberg forcibly removed from the Lützerath coal mine

Greta Thunberg she was forcibly taken away by German police to Lützerath, where thousands of climate activists gathered to protest the expansion of the local coal mine.

The 20-year-old would have sat on the edge of a wall overlooking the mine, causing the concern of the agents, who they told her to leave for her own safety. Since the leader of the movement Fridays for Future did not follow the instructions the policemen dragged her away for a short distance.

The images and videos circulated on social media show Greta being lifted by two policemen and dragged away. This is the second day of protests in the state of North Rhine Westphaliawhere the young woman led a demonstration of over 35,000 activists.

Subscribe to the newsletter

