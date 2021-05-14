ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

Activist Greta Thunberg has spoken out politically – only this time not about the climate. The CDU candidate for chancellor criticizes them. Even her explanatory tweet has been criticized.

Stockholm – “Not very well thought out,” says Armin Laschet in a tweet from Greta Thunberg that has been debated for days. The climate campaigner had tweeted on Monday evening that it was devastating to follow the developments in Jerusalem and Gaza. She had linked to a tweet by the political activist Naomi Klein – in which Klein Israel accused war crimes.

The CDU / CSU chancellor candidate was approached on Wednesday evening at “Bild Live” on the tweet and replied: “I notice that some people who are actually committed to other things, when they then express themselves in terms of foreign policy, are usually not very well thought out is. “

Laschet approaches Thunberg for a Middle East tweet – and condemns attacks on synagogues

Laschet emphasized that it was part of Germany’s raison d’etat to help Israel and to combat all forms of anti-Semitism. “This applies to me internationally, by the way, but also internally. We will do everything we can to ensure that anti-Semitism, attacks on synagogues and similar crimes are not tolerated. “

“Not a word about Hamas’ rocket terror? Naomi Klein is a BDS (boycott, divestment and Saktions) activist! “, Also tweeted the former Green politician Daniel Mack in response to Thunberg’s tweet.

“Fridays for Future” activist Greta Thunberg (archive picture) has linked BDS activist Naomi Klein in a tweet. © Odd Andersen / AFP

Two years ago, the Bundestag classified the BDS movement as anti-Semitic. BDS stands for “boycott, divestment and sanctions”. Disinvestments are the withdrawal of investments. The movement demands an end to the occupation of the West Bank, the Golan Heights and East Jerusalem, full equality for Arab-Palestinian citizens of Israel and a right of return to Israel for Palestinian refugees and their descendants.

Greta Thunberg reacts to criticism of linking by BDS activist Naomi Klein

The day after her controversial tweet on May 10, the 18-year-old Swede tweeted afterwards: “To be crystal clear: I’m not ‘against’ Israel or Palestine. Needless to say, I am against any form of violence or oppression by anyone or any part. And again: It is devastating to follow developments in Israel and Palestine. ”

The response to this tweet is largely negative. Many Twitter users criticized that it is not enough to criticize violence in general. (frs with material from dpa)

