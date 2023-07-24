Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has been sentenced in court to pay a fine for failing to comply with a police order. She was reported by the TT news agency, explaining that the agents had asked Greta to put an end to a climate protest undertaken in the city of Malmo on 19 June. The environmentalist had blocked, together with a group of activists, the road traveled by trucks carrying oil towards the port of Malmo, in southern Sweden.

Thunberg admitted taking part in the protest and disobeying a police order, but pleaded not guilty saying she was acting out of necessity. “My actions are justifiable,” she told the court, reported the Sydsvenskan newspaper. “I believe we are in an emergency that threatens life, health and property. Countless people and communities are at both short- and long-term risk,” she added. At the moment it is not known the amount of the fine that you will have to pay and which will be based on the income reported by Thunberg.