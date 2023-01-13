Home page politics

The climate activists Luisa Neubauer and Greta Thunberg stand on the third day of the eviction in the lignite town of Lützerath, which is occupied by climate activists. © Federico Gambarini/dpa

What is happening in Lützerath is “shocking,” says climate activist Greta Thunberg. She gets a picture of the place.

Erkelenz – The Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg visited Lützerath and sharply criticized the actions of the police in clearing the Rhenish village.

“It’s outrageous how the police violence is,” said Thunberg. The 20-year-old also toured the open-pit lignite mine’s crater, holding up a sign that read, “Keep it in the ground.”

Thunberg: “Horrible to see what’s happening here”

What is happening in Lützerath is “shocking,” said Thunberg. Unfortunately, similar things are happening all over the world. “It’s appalling to see what’s happening here.” Many people have been trying to prevent this for years.

On Saturday she will take part in the planned rally for the preservation of Lützerath, she announced. When governments and corporations work together in this way to destroy the environment and endanger countless people, the population must speak out against it. “We want to show what people power looks like, what democracy looks like.” She does not yet know how long she will stay in Germany.

The police have been clearing the village of Lützerath since Wednesday so that the energy company RWE can then excavate the coal underneath. dpa