You really don’t have to agree with everything Greta Thunberg thinks, but to go and harass a 19-year-old autistic girl on the internet as an adult guy, that doesn’t stand a chance. Yet that’s exactly what one Andrew Tate did, but he unexpectedly received a big blow in return.

Tate, boxing champion and clear proponent of CO2 emissions, boasted in a tweet to Thunberg with a small overview of his cars with internal combustion engines. Among other things, he owns a Bugatti and two Ferraris. He requests Thunberg to give her email address to share the rest of his car collection with her. You can see Thunberg’s response below.

It wasn’t until many hours later that Tate responded on Twitter that the email address provided would be her email address, and that she would be dissing herself. A neat example of ‘what you say you are yourself’ of the grown man.