Greta Thunberg had called for Joe Biden to vote on Twitter in the US elections. After 50 days in office, she is not yet convinced of the new president.

New York – After Joe Biden took office, one of his first acts was to re-enter the Paris Agreement and block the construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline. In addition, on January 27th, Biden publishes a program to combat the climate crisis. Among other things, it says that production from offshore wind energy is to be doubled by 2030. “The planet is crying out for help in survival, it is crying out loud and desperate,” Biden said in his inauguration speech. Nevertheless, climate activist Greta Thunberg criticized the US president and his climate policy clearly.

Greta Thunberg: Joe Biden should also treat the climate crisis like a crisis

In an interview with the American news channel MSNBC Greta Thunberg was asked about her opinion on US President Joe Biden’s climate policy. She did not want to give the president a school grade; she preferred to refer to science. “You’d better look at the science and whether its strategies are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. And then you can clearly see that, according to scientific guidelines, it is not nearly enough, ”said the 18-year-old climate activist.

Still, she demands a cause from US President Joe Biden. “Treat the climate crisis like a crisis. They have said themselves that it is an existential threat and they should treat it accordingly, which they don’t. You treat climate change as just one of many political issues among others, ”says Greta Thunberg MSNBC. In addition, she asks Biden to honestly describe the serious situation with regard to the climate crisis. “Because if people do not identify the crisis as such, they will of course not put any pressure on the elected leaders,” says Greta Thunberg.