Home page politics

From: Stephen Krieger

Split

The Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has to appear in court because of her behavior at a protest. This punishment could threaten the climate activist.

Malmö – The Climate Activist Greta Thunberg must appear in court at the end of July. She is accused of disobeying police orders at a demonstration against oil production in the Swedish port city of Malmo last month. Charges have now been brought against Thunberg for the incident, local media reports.

The indictment, believed to be Thunberg’s first, came after the 20-year-old climate activist took part in a six-day protest organized by environmental group Take Back the Future on June 19 at the city’s oil terminal.

The Swedish Journal Sydsvenskan reported that the activist, who started her school strike for the climate in Stockholm at the age of 15, and through the youth climate movement Fridays for Future gained international notoriety, was arrested along with three other people.

Climate protest in Sweden: prosecutors confirm Thunberg

The four were among a group of about 20 protesters who blocked the road and climbed onto tankers to prevent them from entering or exiting, police told the newspaper. Unlike the others, they had refused to comply with orders to leave the premises.

Greta Thunberg has to answer in court after a protest in her native Sweden. © Johan Nilsson/dpa

“Prosecutors have filed charges against a young woman who took part in a climate demonstration on June 19 this year, which prosecutors believe disrupted traffic in Malmo,” prosecutors said in a brief statement. The statement did not identify Thunberg by name, but a spokesman confirmed it was her. Prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen explained opposite Sydsvenskanthat the freedom to demonstrate does not include the right to disturb others.

Greta Thunberg faces a fine

The demonstrators were dragged from the scene because they “did not follow individual police orders to leave the street,” Ottosen said, adding that the process was filmed. Under Swedish criminal law, “failing to obey police orders” can theoretically be punished with up to six months in prison. Ottesen said, however, that such an offense is usually punished with a fine.

Thunberg wrote in an Instagram post the day she joined the protest that the climate crisis “is already a matter of life and death for countless people. We don’t just want to watch, we want to physically stop fossil fuel infrastructure.”

Thunberg, who plans to defend herself in the district court on July 24, will not be available for comment until the court date, a spokesman told Swedish media.

G7 and Co.: Pictures of the protests against globalization View photo gallery

Thunberg was briefly arrested twice by police in Oslo in March at a demonstration against wind turbines on indigenous peoples’ land and in Germany in January at protests against the demolition of a village to build a coal mine. As a 15-year-old, she began to sit in front of the Swedish Parliament in Stockholm during class time on Fridays and demonstrate for more effective climate protection measures. Their weekly strike expanded into the global Fridays for Future protest movement in just a few months. Thunberg ended her school strikes in June because she had graduated.

The activist regularly denounces governments in harsh language for not doing enough to combat global warming. At the end of March, after the publication of the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), she spoke of “unprecedented betrayal” by international politics. Those in government were “actively moving in the wrong direction”. (scr)