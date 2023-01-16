Lifted by two officers and carried away in the middle of a protest: the German police removed Greta Thunberg, a neo-twenty-year-old activist and symbol of the environmental movement Fridays For Future, during a demonstration in Lutzerath, Germany, against the enlargement of the Garzweiler coal mine.

Local media report that the police had ordered the environmentalists to leave, but in the face of complaints from those present, they were forced to intervene.

Fossil fuel companies need violence to keep mining coal. Here @GretaThunberg and @Luisamneubauer being brutally pushed during the legal and registered protest.pic.twitter.com/EsmghEngsp — ᴊᴏᴀɴɪᴇ ʟᴇᴍᴇʀᴄɪᴇʀ (@JoanieLemercier) January 15, 2023

The town authorities specified that the girl was not stopped, but was only removed because “she was sitting on a low wall of the mine in a dangerous area”.

Thunberg had joined the protest at the start of the weekend, but ecologists have been protesting for weeks in the West German village, once home to more than 2,000 people and now abandoned as a mining settlement.

Yesterday it joined the garrison again, bringing dozens of activists with it to occupy one of the fields that the German energy giant Rwe intends to reclaim in order to start extracting 280 million tons of coal by 2030.

The permits have already been issued, only the start of the works is awaited, postponed for now thanks to the protests of the activists.

The operation has the approval of the president of the environmentalist party, Robert Habeck, who for just over a year has also held the dual position of vice-chancellor and minister of the economy: it was he who reached an agreement with the energy giant Rwe.

Clashes occurred on Wednesday, with protesters trying to resist by hiding in the fields to be reclaimed.

“We are at least 35,000”, they say, although the figure is impossible to confirm. On the other hand, however, there are the policemen, in riot gear and accompanied by units on horseback. Over the weekend there were also throwing of objects and charges, with official data showing 20 demonstrators injured and 70 police forces injured.