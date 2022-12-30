Home page World

Greta Thunberg shows that she can be quick-witted. On Twitter, she responds to a provocative influencer and goes viral with her counterattacks.

Munich – Greta Thunberg there has been a dispute with the controversial influencer Andrew Tate in the past few days. On Twitter, the 19-year-old climate activist initially countered a provocative post by the 36-year-old former kickboxer. He didn’t want to let it sit and mocked Thunberg in a video. Tate was reportedly arrested in Romania – and Thunberg couldn’t resist a dig.

Greta Thunberg counters provocative influencer tweet: the answer goes viral

the Twitter– Altercation began on Tuesday (December 27). Tate first tweeted a picture of himself at the gas station, filling up his Bugatti sports car. The controversial influencer boasted in the text about his 33 cars, their performance and asked Thunberg for her email address. He wants to send the climate activist a full list of his cars and their “enormous emissions”.

Thunberg, the pioneer of the global climate protection movement Fridays for Future, reacted a day later – and her tweet went viral. “Yes, please enlighten me. Write to me at: [email protected],” wrote the climate activist (tweet and email address translated). From the point of view of many Twitter users – on Friday morning their tweet had more than 3.2 million likes – the former kickboxer’s post only had 207,000.

Thunberg is celebrated for countering – Tate makes fun of climate activist in video

In the comments below her tweet, Thunberg was celebrated for the quick-witted counterattack. “This could be the best tweet ever,” wrote US Attorney George Conway. Screenwriter Ed Solomon picked up on the high number of tweet views: “6′ 10″, 200 lbs, 36-year-old guy picks fight with 19-year-old girl and loses in front of 50 million people.” Meanwhile, the tweet reached a total of more than 220 million people.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg countered a controversial influencer several times on Twitter. (Archive image) © Yui Mok/dpa

Not wanting to take the counterattack, Tate tried to counterattack as well. “How dare you?” (in German: “How dare you?!”), he commented on the tweet, following Thunberg’s world-famous speech to the United Nations. A video followed in which the former kickboxer smoked a cigar for two minutes and made fun of the climate activist, who also posed on the cover of Vogue. Among other things, he had a pizza handed to him, with a note to ensure that “the pizza boxes are not recycled.”

Andrew Tate: Influencer reportedly arrested in Romania

According to a report by antenna 3one with CNN affiliated Romanian news channel, the 36-year-old influencer and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested the next day in connection with investigations into human trafficking in the Romanian capital Bucharest and initially detained for 24 hours.

The two are therefore being investigated as part of the investigation into an organized crime group that authorities say have exploited women for pornographic videos fr.de reported.

After Tate’s arrest: Thunberg with a dig – “This happens if you don’t recycle”

In his videos, which have long been viewed en masse online, Tate has often made misogynist statements. Among other things, he has said in the past that women are their husbands’ property and that rape victims share responsibility. Tate also offers paid lessons on how to make and emulate money online.

After the arrest became known, Thunberg could not resist another dig at the controversial influencer. “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes,” she wrote on Twitter. After just over an hour, the post had over 500,000 likes. (ph)