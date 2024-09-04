The well-known Swedish activist who fights against climate change, Greta Thunberg, was arrested at the University of Copenhagen this morning during a protest of the ‘Students Against Occupation’ protesting the war in Gaza. Ekstra Bladet reports, specifying that Thunberg shared a video on Instagram this morning recorded in front of the university in which she explained that “Students Against Occupation and I are in the administration building of the University of Copenhagen” and added that the police were pushing the protesters away.

According to Danish media, the activist and some students occupied some premises to protest against the cooperation of the University of Copenhagen with Israeli universities. Danish police confirmed that six protesters were arrested. They will be questioned before being released.