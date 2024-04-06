DSwedish Fridays for Future activist Greta Thunberg was arrested twice in the Netherlands at a major climate protection rally. The 21-year-old took part in the blockade of one of the main roads in The Hague on Saturday along with other demonstrators. Police took her and other protesters into custody. She was taken to a detention van and abandoned elsewhere.

As the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reported on Saturday, Thunberg reappeared at the protest rally after her first arrest and was later taken into custody again by the authorities. She was taken away after the first arrest. Police stopped the rally at midday, the newspaper reported. Some activists apparently left voluntarily on police orders, while another group was rounded up by officers and put on buses.

A police spokesman told the newspaper that arrested demonstrators would not be held for long but would be taken to another location. “The goal is to keep them off the streets. If they sit on it again, they will be arrested again and taken away.”

Dozens of police officers were deployed during the demonstration and blockade of the A12 motorway. Around a hundred people reportedly joined together for the blockade, which was organized by activist group Extinction Rebellion. It is the 37th time that this highway has been occupied by activists. With the action, the group wanted to demonstrate against fossil subsidies from the European Union. According to De Telegraaf, there were complaints from beach tent operators who criticized the traffic delays on the access roads to the coast.







Thunberg recently attracted attention because of her undifferentiated siding with the Palestinians in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.