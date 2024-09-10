The Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg She was arrested on Wednesday during a protest in Copenhagen against the war in Gaza and the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

According to the criteria of

The newspaper Ekstra Bladet published a photo in which you can see Thunberg handcuffed in front of a building at the University of Copenhagen, which was occupied by several activists from the group Students Against the Occupation.

“This morning we arrested six protesters “The police in Copenhagen have been charged with trespassing for a short time. We remain on the scene, which is now quiet,” the police in the Danish capital said in a statement.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg Photo:EFE Share

The aim of the action was to protest against the collaboration of this institution with Israeli universities.

“Students Against the Occupation and I are in an administrative building at the University of Copenhagen,” Thunberg wrote on her Instagram account alongside a video.

The founder of the climate movement Fridays for Future (FFF) has shown its support for the Palestinian cause in recent months and his opposition to Israel’s actions following the Hamas attacks last October.

“When UN experts urge the world to act to prevent genocide, as human beings we have a responsibility. Demanding an end to this violence is a matter of basic humanity, and we invite everyone who can to do so. Silence is complicity. One cannot be neutral in the face of genocide,” he wrote in an article in December.

Thunberg has shined In several recent demonstrations the traditional Palestinian headscarf black and white, like the one that took place in the streets of Malmoe (Sweden) in May against Israel’s participation in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

EFE