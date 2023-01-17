Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg was detained along with other protesters on Tuesday during a protest against the extension of a coal mine in western Germany, police announced.

“The group [de manifestantes] he is detained,” said a police spokeswoman. In some photos released by AFP, the activist is seen being evacuated by security forces.

Police sources confirmed that Thunberg was among the group of activists who entered the Garzweiler mine area on Tuesday and that they were evicted from the place, according to information from regional public television WDR.

The police justified this eviction in that staying in that place was dangerous, so they proceeded to take one by one, in air, the people who participated in the protest action.

According to this medium, both Thunberg and the rest of the activists were transported about 50 meters away from the place and their identity documents were checked.

Greta #Thunberg nahe #Luetzerath: Festnahme an der Abbruchkante. Ihre Personalien nimmt die Polizei, anders als bei den übrigen 100 Akivisten, nicht auf: „Wir wissen ja, wer sie ist.“ Ob sie diese Erfahrung schon anderswo gemacht habe? Ella sie schweigt mit einem Lächeln im Mundwinkel pic.twitter.com/nmDA9O2H1U —Christian Wernicke (@ChrisCWE) January 17, 2023

The population of Lützerath was left cordoned off after their houses, farms and wooden buildings were demolished in which hundreds of activists resisted their eviction for several days, in the midst of a strong police deployment.

The operation was terminated yesterday, after the last two activists who had entrenched themselves in a redoubt of the population, left voluntarily from a tunnel.

However, this Tuesday there were new actions in other parts of the region, including the capital of the “Land” of North Rhine-Westphalia, Düsseldorf, while a group of up to 70 activists staged another protest, including Thunberg.

The government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz today condemned the acts of resistance held over the weekend, which according to the Ministry of the Interior became violent and hindered the work of the health teams.

From the convening environmental movements, it has been ensured, on the other hand, that the police acted with disproportionate forcefulness, including hitting the activists on the head with batons.

The police operation began at the end of last week and on the same Friday all the buildings in the town occupied in the previous days by activists had been evicted. Nevertheless, Several groups of people remained spread out in about 35 wooden constructions installed in the trees and other places in the area.

On Saturday, a broad alliance of organizations opposed to lignite mining and the demolition of Lützerath held a march in which Thunberg already participated.

Apart from the peaceful march, groups of protesters tried to circumvent the police barriers to access the cordoned-off town and the edge of the open-cast mine, for which the police used water cannons, pepper spray and batons, and carried out twelve arrests.

The police defended this action and argued that circumventing the police barriers has nothing to do with a peaceful protest, but rather is a way of deliberately seeking confrontation.

Although the German government’s plan is for the abandonment of coal in North Rhine-Westphalia to take place as early as 2030, according to the agreement signed last year with the energy company RWE in the short term, it is planned to increase the extraction of coal in the face of the resulting energy crisis of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

