Greta Thunberg was arrested as she demonstrated with other activists outside the finance ministry and other ministries in Oslo, Norway, to protest wind turbines built on land traditionally used for reindeer herding. The young woman was forcibly removed by the police along with other activists.

As Reuters reports, Thunberg and others blocked one of the doors of the Norwegian finance ministry and were lifted out of the area by police, while other protesters chanted slogans.

Norway’s Supreme Court ruled in October 2021 that the two wind farms violated the right of Sami families to practice their culture, i.e. reindeer herding, in violation of a UN text on civil and political rights . But the country’s highest court had not ruled on the fate of the 151 turbines which, just over 500 days later, are still in operation.