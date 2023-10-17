Greta Thunberg arrested in London

Greta Thunberg was arrested in London: the news was reported by the Reuters agency. The activist had taken part in an environmental protest in London against the Energy Intelligence Forum, which brings together the heads of global oil giants such as TotalEnergies and Shell for three days at the InterContinental Park Lane hotel.

In some videos shared on social media and published by the Daily Mail, the 20-year-old Swede is seen smiling as she is taken into custody by officers and led to a police van. Police also said they had arrested five other people for blocking the highway.

Speakers at the conference also include the CEOs of Saudi Arabia’s Aramco and Norway’s Equinor, as well as the UK Minister for Energy Security.

A few hundred protesters blocked the entrances to the luxury hotel near Hyde Park and Scotland Yard officers intervened and made the arrests.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the protest, the young Swedish activist attacked the “behind closed doors” meeting and the agreements signed between political representatives and “lobbyists of the destructive fossil fuel sector”.

The event was organized by the environmental NGO Fossil Free London which in a statement pointed the finger at the record profits recorded last year by oil & gas companies «reinvested directly in the expansion of fossil fuels, and not in green energy » as had been promised.

Activists also criticized the presidency of COP28, the annual United Nations climate conference scheduled from November 30 to December 12 in Dubai, entrusted to Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, head of the state oil giant of the United Arab Emirates.

A few days ago the activist had already been the subject of attention from the authorities but on that occasion the events had occurred in her native Sweden. The triggering event was the action in the port of Malmö. Thunberg was sentenced to pay a fine for having “disobeyed public order”: 90 days of fine, equal to 5,500 Swedish crowns which correspond to 476 euros.

He had participated in the blockade of the port of Malmö on 24 July immediately after a first conviction for the same action carried out the previous month. “This shows very precisely the shortcomings of our system: precisely those who try to defend people, the planet and life are the ones who then have to face these types of legal consequences”, said the young Swedish environmentalist as she left the Malmö court .

On that occasion the activist wore a t-shirt with a slogan in support of science. On the contrary, he said “those who cause the climate crisis, a matter of life and death, destroy the planet without consequences”.

According to the judge, Greta Thunberg “participated with others in blocking a road without authorization, disturbing public order”.

With other militants, he had blocked access to the port to protest against the use of fossil fuels and refused to obey police injunctions. On the same day, she was sentenced to a total fine of 2,500 crowns, approximately 216 euros.