Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was arrested by Dutch police on Saturday during an Extinction Rebellion (XR) demonstration in The Hague. There, Thunberg had joined a group of about a hundred climate demonstrators who wanted to block the highway. According to the ANP news agency, the police arrested Thunberg and put him in a detainee van. More arrests have been made.

XR activists wanted to block the A12 in The Hague on Saturday, but this was not possible due to the actions of the police. The demonstrators tried to enter the A12, but were almost immediately stopped by a line of mounted police officers. A detached group then sat on the nearby Zuid-Hollandlaan. Thunberg was part of that group and was arrested.

Thunberg told ANP by telephone from the arrest bus that her arrest went smoothly. According to her, she was able to convey the climate message well in The Hague. “It has been promised for decades that action will be taken. That just doesn't happen. We'll see if it works now,” she told ANP on the phone. When the bus with Thunberg and other arrested demonstrators drove away, there was loud applause from activists.

It is the second time in a short time that a planned XR roadblock has failed. Last week, demonstrators tried to block the A10 in Amsterdam, but that action was also stopped by the police. 25 people were then arrested. It is not yet known how many activists the police arrested in The Hague on Saturday.