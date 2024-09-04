The Swedish activist, known for mobilizing against climate change, was detained in the capital Copenhagen

Activist Greta Thunberg was arrested this Wednesday (September 4, 2024) in Copenhagen, Denmark, while participating in protests against the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) occupation of the Gaza Strip. After being taken to a police station, she was released by local police.

Greta was protesting alongside students from the University of Copenhagen who were participating in the “Students Against the Occupation“, a collective that supports the end of the Israeli presence in Gaza and the West Bank. Six people were arrested during the demonstration.

The activist was wearing the Palestinian “keffiyeh” scarf when she was arrested. Students Against the Occupation spoke out against the arrest of the protesters in a post on social media.

“[Greta] was taken to the police station. The police, shortly after we entered the building, imposed their power on us for taking action against our university’s complicity in the war crimes that Israel is committing in Gaza and the West Bank.“, declared the collective.

The group also claimed the protest was peaceful and accused police of reacting disproportionately. It shared photos of officers present at the protests armed with rifles.