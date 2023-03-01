Several environmental activists, including Swedish Greta Thunberg, were evicted this Wednesday for blocking access to various ministries in Oslo in protest against the construction of wind turbines in Norwegian Lapland.

Groups of activists had been blocking the entrance to the Ministry of Oil and Energy for days, but today they extended their protest to the accesses to three more departments, which led the authorities to order their eviction.

Thunberg, like a dozen environmentalists, was forcibly removed from the entrance of the Ministry of Finance and carried about a hundred meters, while the demonstrators shouted “Let the mountains live”, and then left the area, according to the images broadcast live on the website of the Dagbladet newspaper.

The activists are calling on the government to implement an October 2021 ruling by the Norwegian Supreme Court, which ruled that the construction of two wind farms on the Fosen peninsula did not have a valid license.

Police remove Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and other activists as they demonstrate outside the entrance to the Norwegian Ministry of Finance

The Government defends itself by saying that the Supreme Court did not rule on what measures should be taken as a result and has ensured that it seeks a consensual solution between all parties.

Both Storheia and Roan wind farmswith a total of 151 generators, are built on grazing lands of transhumant reindeer herds of the indigenous Sami.

The activists refused last night to meet with the Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Terje Aasland, and demanded to do it instead with the Prime Minister, Jonas Gahr Støre.

“We do not accept any more empty words in the process. We have two demands: the wind turbines must be removed and the grazing lands must be returned,” the NSR, which brings together various Sami groups, said in a statement.

The activists stressed that the Government has had 505 days to comply with the sentence and that they have lost confidence in it, so it must be the prime minister who solves the problem.

Due to protests, Aasland today called off a trip to the UK to participate in a visit with Crown Princes Haakon and Crown Prince Mette-Marit.

EFE

