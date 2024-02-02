Greta Thunberg alleges evidence is unclear in public disorder trial

Greta Thunberg's legal defenseaccused of a crime of public disorderhe alleged this Friday before a british court that the evidence presented against the activist for her involvement in a protest against fossil fuels “is not clear” and is insufficient to support the charge.

Thunberg, 21, along with three other environmental activists, appears for the second consecutive day in a trial before the Westminster Magistrates' Court for their participation in a demonstration held on October 17.

This event, organized by the organization 'Fossil Free London' It took place in front of the InterContinental hotel, located in London's Mayfair neighborhood and next to central Hyde Park, while CEOs of large energy corporations held an Energy Intelligence Forum inside the building.

In the morning session, the Prosecutor's lawyer, Luke Staton, and lawyer Rad Chada, from the defense legal team, They questioned two agents who dealt with the activists on the day of the demonstration about how the security operation was developedwhile they watched recordings taken that day.

To Staton's questions, Commissioner David Lawrence recalled how different members of the public complained to the force that there had been “activists causing disturbances, demonstrating on the fence” next to the aforementioned hotel.

Protests in which the young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg participated.

Lawrence, whose mission was to “direct the congregation and tell them where they should move,” noted that Thunberg was asked “to move from the place where she was since, if she did not do so, she would be arrested, and that she responded that she would I was going to stay there.”

A second witness, Officer Grant Laws, recalled that the officers suggested that the crowd move to a designated area. “But it became very clear that that was not going to happen.”

“We talked to them, we gave them the opportunity to move to another place” before the arrests were finally made.

However, defense lawyer Rad Chada maintained that the evidence presented against the accused is “not clear” based on “communications” between police and activists.

As he argued, the latter “did not know and could not know where they had to go,” taking into account, furthermore, that the police – according to the testimony given yesterday by senior police officer Matthew Cox – had determined that the activists “did “they could continue with a small protest in the vicinity of the hotel” although the agents were not clear when explaining under what conditions.

The lawyer also observed that the activists were not given “sufficient time” to assimilate the police's instructions and that the “communications were hasty.”

