Greta Thunberg’s new attack on Israel. The environmental activist and other members of the Fridays for Future Sweden movement return to intervene on the war in Gaza, accusing Israel of having committed war crimes and acts of genocide. In an article published in Aftonbladet and the Guardian, young environmentalists write that “the horrific murders committed by Hamas against Israeli civilians cannot in any way legitimize the ongoing war crimes by Israel. Genocide is not self-defense, nor is it in any way a proportionate response.”

Fridays For Future Sweden, the movement founded by Greta for the Friday strikes in protest against the lack of action by governments to address climate change, “has always intervened where people suffer, are forced to leave their homes or are killed, no matter what the cause”, also in support of other causes, from Kurdistan to Ukraine.

“Everyone who speaks out on this crisis has a responsibility to distinguish between Hamas, Muslims, Palestiniansand between the state of Israel, the Jews and the Israelis”, they also underline. Last October Thunberg was criticized for sharing a post on Instagram from a German pro-Palestinian group in which Israel was accused of genocide. The movement for climate protection had split within it, with voices criticizing the position taken by Thunberg.